School massacre relatives want school board ousted

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.

In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...

An ex-judge reviewing over 4 million items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for attorney-client privilege says her work is finished.

An ex-judge reviewing over 4 million items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for attorney-client privilege says her work is finished.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this image made from video provided on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Cruz, left, reacts as he was speaking with his brother Nikolas Cruz at an interrogation room in...

(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this image made from video provided on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Detective John Curcio, left, talks to Nikolas Cruz at an interrogation room in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Pr...

(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this image made from video provided on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Nikolas Cruz points his fingers to his temple at an interrogation room, while officers are out of the r...

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The parents and spouses of the Florida high school massacre's victims called Thursday for the ouster of their county's school board, saying the members haven't done enough to bolster security before students return to class next week.

Tony Montalto, president of Stand With Parkland, the group the families formed after the Feb. 14 attack, pointed at a press conference to the Broward County school district's decision to abort an internal investigation into the Feb. 14 shooting and to delay installing metal detectors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his 14-year-old daughter Gina, 13 other students and three staff members died.

"The constant reversals of policy decisions continue to leave our county's students and teachers at risk and clearly show that there is no unified plan to keep them safe," Montalto said. "The modern plague of mass shootings in America's schools forced school districts, administrators and law enforcement across the country to carefully study the lessons of tragedies like Columbine and Sandy Hook. Many acted quickly to protect students and teachers ... In Broward County there has been no sense of urgency."

Two parents of victims are running for the board in the Aug. 28 election where five of the nine seats will be decided.

The district said in a statement Thursday saying it's "understandable that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas families feel frustrated," but the district has made progress. Superintendent Robert Runcie has said police officers or armed guards will be at all 234 district schools starting Wednesday.

After the shooting, Florida became the first state to require all public schools have a police officer, armed guard or armed staff member present when open. An Associated Press survey of the state's 67 districts found many are struggling to hire enough police officers or guards to cover all schools and, like Broward, are turning to sheriff's offices and police departments to temporarily fill gaps.

Runcie has said the internal investigation was halted because it conflicted with the work of the state commission that's investigating the shooting and that logistical problems at Stoneman Douglas delayed installation of metal detectors.

"There is no fast, easy fix and there is no roadmap. The District has dealt with the shock and trauma of the shooting, managing the aftermath of the tragedy and a variety of ongoing investigations, as it continues to evaluate new and effective ways to enhance safety and security throughout the school system," the statement said.

But those explanations have done little to mollify the victims' family members, who crowded around a podium Thursday during a break in a meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission. Those who spoke tore into the board and some tore into Runcie.

"The leadership in place is not the right leadership for the times - they are failing," said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed.

April Schentrup, who was an elementary school principal in the district when her 16-year-old daughter Carmen died at Stoneman Douglas, said "leadership matters."

"When we have leaders who wait to have others do their job for them, ask others to do their investigation, ask others to take roles that they should take on their own - that is not the leadership we need," said Schentrup, whom Runcie appointed to be the district's director of safety and security in June.

The Stoneman Douglas commission, meanwhile, heard Thursday from a crime analyst who said there's no personality profile that can predict campus shooters.

Analyst Nevin Smith said the FBI, Secret Service and other researchers who have examined school shootings over the past 20 years agree that no such profile exists. He told the commission that school officials instead should focus on individual student's behavior. He said his study of the 46 U.S. school attacks over the last 20 years showed that almost all were well-planned and that in 81 percent of the cases at least one outsider knew of the attack in advance and in 59 percent, two or more did.

In the Stoneman Douglas case, officials say law enforcement was told the 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, had posted photos online of weapons and had threatened to attack a school.

The commission held a closed door session Thursday to discuss Cruz's educational, mental-health and medical records. Under federal law, those are private.

Cruz is jailed on 17 first-degree murder charges. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.