Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

Police say a college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of plant and animal species.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he propos...

Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the family members of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse.

(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). Residents along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., load a truck as they evacuate as the Holy Fire burns near their home on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

(Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee carried out the execution Thursday of a man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, marking the first time the state has applied the death penalty in nearly a decade.

Inmate Billy Ray Irick, 59, received a three-drug injection at a maximum-security prison in Nashville and was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m., authorities said. He was convicted in 1986 in the death of Paula Dyer, a Knoxville girl he was babysitting.

The blinds between a witness room and the execution chamber were opened at 7:26 p.m. Thursday and Irick could be seen through glass windows. Asked if he had any words before the lethal chemicals began flowing, Irick at first appeared to sigh and say "no." But then he said, "I just want to say I'm really sorry and that, that's it."

Then the execution proceeded. A minute later, his eyes closed. Snoring and heavy breathing were heard. At 7:34 p.m., there was coughing, huffing and deep breaths. An attendant began yelling "Billy" and checked the inmate and grabbed his shoulder, but there didn't seem to be any reaction. Two minutes later, Irick was not making any noise and he was soon after pronounced dead.

Hours earlier Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution, denying Irick's request for a stay. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent, recounting details from a recent state court trial of a case brought by inmates contesting Tennessee's execution drugs.

It was the first execution in Tennessee since December 2009, when inmate Cecil Johnson received a lethal injection for the 1980 killings of three people during a Nashville convenience store robbery. Since then, the state has endured legal challenges and difficulties finding execution chemicals such, including its previous drug pentobarbital.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court also had refused to block Irick's execution, saying the lawsuit filed by inmates involving the execution drugs wasn't likely to succeed. That case is continuing in a state appeals court.

In a ruling late last month, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle wrote that attorneys for 33 death row inmates, including Irick, didn't prove that there is a substantially less painful means to carry out an execution or that the drugs the state planned on using would cause the inmate to be tortured to death.

Tennessee's execution protocol called for use of midazolam as a sedative, the muscle-relaxer vecuronium bromide and then potassium chloride to stop the heart.

At question is whether midazolam is actually effective in rendering someone unconscious and unable to feel pain from the other two drugs. Federal public defender Kelley Henry said at trial that inmates were tortured to death, feeling like they were suffocating, drowning, and utterly confused.

Attorneys for the state have said the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the use of midazolam in a three-drug series.

In Nevada, the drug company Alvogen has sued to block use of midazolam in a stalled execution. Tennessee is one of 15 states siding with the state of Nevada against the company, though Tennessee is planning to use a version of the drug that is compounded, not directly purchased from a manufacturer.

Supporters and opponents of the death penalty turned out Thursday evening in places around the state.

The Tennessean newspaper reported death penalty opponents gathered around Tennessee in several churches and outside the prison before the execution. About 50 protesters were outside the prison, while others who support the death penalty also showed up as authorities kept the two groups apart.

The execution comes a week after Pope Francis revealed new Catholic church teaching that deems the death penalty "inadmissible" under all circumstances.

Prior to the pope's emboldened stance against the death penalty, three Catholic bishops in Tennessee wrote Gov. Bill Haslam, telling him that "the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life."

Haslam declined on Monday to intervene in Irick's case.

