Missing, Endanger Norman Teen Found In Arkansas

A missing and endanger Norman teenager was found in Arkansas Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to police, Calaway Brewer is a 13-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes, who was with his biological father, Clint Allen Brewer.

Clint Brewer is a six foot tall white male with brown hair and green eyes, and weighs about 220 pounds. Clint has an outstanding felony warrant for Domestic Abuse by Strangulation and a petition for an Emergency Order of Protection that has not been served, according to officials.

Police said Clint has a concealed carry permit and is known to carry a small caliber handgun.

Officials said Calaway was a witness in the recent Domestic Abuse by Strangulation case, and has not been in contact with family members since last weekend.

Police said they were unsure if Calway was traveling with his father at his own will.

Clint is believed to be driving a 2015 white GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up truck with an unknown Oklahoma plate, police said. The truck is believed to have white decals with a company logo fro Brewer and Associates or Brewer Construction on both rear windows.

Clint was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with news 9 for updates as information becomes available.