'Stuff Our Bus' School Supply Drive To Help Mid-Del Elementary Schools

Eli and Owen, the faces of the event, have been anxiously gearing up for this coming Saturday.

This year marks the second year for the "Stuff Our Bus" school supply drive, put on by Midwest City resident Katie Laws and her family.

Laws says this is a great way for her two elementary-aged sons to support their teachers.

This event is a school supply drive that benefits all 15 Mid-Del elementary schools.

They have been making YouTube videos encouraging people to get out and donate.

The supplies will benefit both students and teachers.

They need common items like pencils, paper, crayons, markers. But they also need things like packing tape, masking tape, and command strips.

“Each year we see a decline in the supplies that come to the classroom. Our teachers will benefit because they will have the supplies needed for all their students not just those who are able to come in with the supplies requested,” said Assistant President at Soldier Creek Elementary, Amber Reid.

Last year, the Laws family delivered three large boxes of supplies to all 15 elementary schools.

The hope is to double that number this year.

When asked what Owen's expectation for filling the bus was his answer was simple.

“It’s going to explode while the school supplies are in it because there will be too much,” Owen Laws said.

And Eli's favorite part about last year’s Stuff Our Bus event…

“I like seeing people’s happy faces. It was really cool,” Eli Laws said.

Not only will this benefit the community, but Eli and Owen's parents say it will also show the boys there is a need in the classroom, even though they may not see it.

If you'd like to help, bring your supplies to Hunt and Associates Law Office in Midwest City, on August 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.