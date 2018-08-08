Prosecutor: Man At Compound Trained Kids For School Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Prosecutor: Man At Compound Trained Kids For School Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AMALIA, N.M. -

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

The documents filed Wednesday say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') was conducting weapons training at the compound near the Colorado border where 11 hungry children were found in filthy conditions.

Prosecutors filed the documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail.

Wahhaj was arrested last week with four other adults. They are facing child abuse charges.

Authorities say the remains of a boy also were found on the compound but have not been positively identified by a medical examiners.

