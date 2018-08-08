Suspect In Custody After Shots Fired In SW OKC

Police are investigating after reported shots were fired possibly at officers Wednesday afternoon in SW Oklahoma City.

According to police, officers are on scene at Southwest 85th Street and Drexel.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

OKCPD said the bomb squad was also called to help assist with clearing the scene. An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.

