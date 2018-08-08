The Latest: Attorney questions allegation in compound case

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez is engaged to 'a really cool partner'

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled.

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A Confederate monument dedicated in 1909 stands in the middle of the square in Tuskegee, Ala., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Demonstrators once tried to topple the monument and it has been the target of vandals. Yet a Confederate h...

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - A makeshift shooting range stands adjacent to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remain...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Taos County Solid Waste Department Director Edward Martinez, center, surveys property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A N...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Taos County Solid Waste Department Director Edward Martinez surveys property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The investigation into a group of starving children found in the dese...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Taos County Planning Department officials Rachel Romero, left, and Eric Montoya survey property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7,...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

4 p.m.

A defense attorney is questioning accusations that a man arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office said Wednesday the allegations by prosecutors against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') lacked additional explanation, except to say the information came from the foster parent of a child removed from the compound last week.

Kostich says he believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the source.

Wahhaj and four other adults were arrested Friday during a raid at the compound in Amalia, where authorities say they found 11 hungry children living in filth.

Authorities were searching for a missing boy.

They say they found the remains of a small child but medical examiners have not identified the remains.

__

12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

The documents filed Wednesday say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') was conducting weapons training at the compound near the Colorado border where 11 hungry children were found in filthy conditions.

Prosecutors filed the documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail.

Wahhaj was arrested last week with four other adults. They are facing child abuse charges.

Authorities say the remains of a boy also were found on the compound but have not been positively identified by a medical examiners.

__

9:30 a.m.

New Mexico officials investigating a makeshift compound where 11 children were found hungry plan to ask a judge to hold the father of a missing boy without bail.

New Mexico 8th Judicial District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Tuesday that prosecutors are putting together evidence to ask a judge to hold Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') without bond.

A warrant from Georgia seeks the extradition of Wahhaj to face a charge of abducting his son from that state last December.

He is scheduled to appear in a Taos County court on Wednesday. Wahhaj and four other adults also face felony child abuse charges after a raid by authorities found the 11 children living in filth.

The missing boy was not among the children found in that initial search but authorities say they found the remains of a child that they are working to identify.

___

12 a.m.

The father of a missing boy is due in court Wednesday as authorities work to identify a child's remains uncovered in an isolated New Mexico compound where he was arrested last week.

A warrant from Georgia seeks the extradition of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj to face a charge of abducting his son from that state last December.

Wahhaj and four other adults also face felony child abuse charges after a raid by authorities revealed 11 hungry children living in filth.

The missing boy was not among the children found in that initial search.

The district attorney said he would withhold comment on the potential for additional charges until investigators identified the remains found on the site.

