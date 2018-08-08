Washington state Democrats eye 3 GOP House seats

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Gates says Manafort told him to be truthful about offshore shell companies, bank accounts in a 2014 interview.

(Dana Verkouteren via AP). This courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates on the witness stand as he is cross examined by defense lawyer Kevin Downing during the trial of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank fraud and tax evasion at fe...

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

The United States is doubling rewards for al-Qaida leaders charged for their roles in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.

US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks

New York City is poised to become the first major U.S. city to impose a cap on Uber and other app-based ride-hailing services.

NYC poised to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...

Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...

State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

Democrats are celebrating early returns in three congressional races in Washington state's primary election.

(Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Cathy McMorris Rodgers prepares to give a speech after receiving the news that she took the edge over Lisa Brown for Fifth House District in the Washington state primary election during the Spokane County ...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., talks to supporters, following the release of early results in Washington state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, during a gathering at a combined campaign headquarters for Democrats runn...

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS and RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Democrats in Washington state celebrated early primary returns as they seek to capture three GOP-held congressional districts - including one occupied by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a top GOP House leader.

Washington's primaries are a top-two system, meaning the two candidates with the most votes advance regardless of party. It's encouraging to Democrats that their candidate, Lisa Brown, has nearly as many votes as McMorris Rodgers in early returns Wednesday.

In two other races the Democrats hope to win, their candidates combined had a larger vote total than the incumbent Republican, giving Democrats hope they'll consolidate that support in November.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and voters had a deadline of 8 p.m. to have their ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box. In some of the more competitive races, results may not be known for days as most counties will update vote counts only once a day.

Just over 24 percent of the vote had been counted by Tuesday night. State GOP chairman Caleb Heimlich said that "it's still too early to come to any big conclusions."

"The eyes of the nation will be on those three seats," he said. "We will do the hard work and we will connect voters and keep those seats in Republican hands."

In the 5th Congressional District in eastern Washington, McMorris Rodgers advanced Tuesday, along with Brown, a former chancellor of Washington State University who previously served as majority leader in the state Senate. Brown and McMorris Rodgers were nearly tied in early returns.

Brown won Spokane County, by far the district's largest population center, and Whitman County, home of Washington State University. McMorris Rodgers won the other eight counties in the district, including a narrow victory in Walla Walla County, the district's only other population center.

"It's encouraging," Brown said. "Eastern Washington is ready for a change."

McMorris Rodgers, the fourth-ranking House Republican, noted that three other conservative candidates on the ballot split more than 6,000 votes. Two were Republicans and one identified as a Trump Populist Party candidate.

McMorris Rodgers said she hoped many of those voters gravitated to her.

"I am going to work hard to earn their support," McMorris Rodgers said

Tina Podlodowski, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said that even though many more votes need to be counted, the early returns Tuesday night show that "nothing is guaranteed" for incumbent Republicans.

"Democrats are within striking distance of picking up three congressional seats," she said.

The close race in the early vote count in the 5th District is a good sign for Brown, said Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy at Washington State University.

"It bodes well that, in a district where Trump did fairly well, that she is as close as she is," he said.

The strong Democratic performance in the 5th District race was consistent with House races in the 3rd and 8th districts, Clayton said.

"All three are Republican-held seats that are very competitive and, given the momentum of Democrats, likely to flip," Clayton said.

The contest getting the most attention is an open U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring from the 8th Congressional District after more than a decade.

Republican Dino Rossi, a former state senator who had unsuccessful runs for governor and U.S. Senate, was leading a crowded ballot and easily advanced to the general election.

Among the dozen candidates on the 8th District ballot, one of three Democrats are expected to advance: pediatrician Kim Schrier, attorney Jason Rittereiser, or former federal public-health official Shannon Hader. Schrier took an early lead among the group Tuesday night for the second spot, followed closely by Rittereiser. In early returns, the three Democrats combined had a larger vote total than Rossi.

In the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler advanced along with Democrat Carolyn Long, a professor at Washington State University Vancouver. In early returns, Herrera Beutler had a slim lead over Long. Herrera Beutler has won her last two elections with more than 60 percent of the vote.

___

La Corte contributed from Olympia, Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.