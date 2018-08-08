NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:29:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:29:08 GMT
(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...
Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:21:37 GMT
Immigration judges are accusing the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions of undermining a Philadelphia judge's authority by having cases removed from his court, apparently because he was too...More >>
Immigration judges are accusing the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions of undermining a Philadelphia judge's authority by having cases removed from his court, apparently because he was too slow to issue deportation orders.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:29:01 GMT
(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...
Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a black city councilman has scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of...More >>
Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a black city councilman has scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of the case.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:27:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...
The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on...More >>
The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:28:57 GMT
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead...More >>
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead and dozens more injured.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:28:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Tamara Lush). In an Aug. 7, 2018 photo, Michael McGlockton holds a photo of his son, Markeis McGlockton, in Clearwater, Fla. Markeis was shot and killed on July 19 in Clearwater, Florida during an argument over a parking spot. The shooter, Mi...
Father of slain black man says Florida's polarizing "stand your ground" self-defense law is to blame for his son's killing.More >>
Father of slain black man says Florida's polarizing "stand your ground" self-defense law is to blame for his son's killing.More >>
Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:27:23 GMT
(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.More >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City is reining in the growth of Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.
The City Council approved a package of bills Wednesday that included a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry.
The Council also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.
Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.
But opponents said Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighborhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.