Attorney Files Emergency Injunction Against Oklahoma Dept. Of Health

By Ashley Holden, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Department of Health now has yet another problem when it comes to the medical marijuana program.

An attorney representing multiple people has filed an emergency injunction against the department. Attorney Rachel Bussett represents eight people.

The emergency injunction was filed in Cleveland County District Court. It claims that the Department of Health has overstepped their authority. 

The goal of the injunction is stop the implementation of the new rules passed on August 1. In the document, Bussett claims they had trouble meeting with members of the department prior to the board's special meeting.

She said they were eventually able to meet the morning of and they asked for the vote to be delayed, although that didn't happen.

Bussett argues that the department has also violated State Question 788 by not making applications available 30 days after the law was passed. That date would have fallen on July 26th. 

Instead, that's when the department made information available but Bussett argued people interested in a license need the actual forms. 

The injunction also outlines rules that they think show the department overstepped their authority.

