Small earthquake recorded in northern Oklahoma

MEDFORD, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was recorded in northern Oklahoma.

The U.S.G.S. reports the magnitude 3.6 quake struck at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday near Medford, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage is reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater they inject beneath the surface

