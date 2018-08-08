Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

New York City has launched a voter registration drive in its jails; correction commissioner says effort reinforces prisoners' community ties.

State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

Red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star than ever before.

(Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP). This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. It's designed to take solar punishment like never before, thanks to its revolutionary heat shiel...

Red-hot voyage to sun will bring us closer to our star

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."

The Bluffton Police report says 32-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent, but she said shouldn't be jailed because she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl who graduated from a "high accredited university," and her partner's "a cop."

The Island Packet reports officers asked what being a "white, clean girl" had to do with anything; she replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means."

Cutshaw was jailed Saturday on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession.

