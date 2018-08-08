Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."

The Bluffton Police report says 32-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent, but she said shouldn't be jailed because she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl who graduated from a "high accredited university," and her partner's "a cop."

The Island Packet reports officers asked what being a "white, clean girl" had to do with anything; she replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means."

Cutshaw was jailed Saturday on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession.

