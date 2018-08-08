Crews Called To Several Fires, Water Rescues During Wednesday's Storms

Multiple house fires, water rescues, and car accidents were reported overnight during severe storms.

Crews responded to 6 fires around the metro between 11:45 p.m. Tuesday evening and 4:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The fire Tuesday evening was located near south Portland Avenue and southwest 40th Place. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke from all sides of the home, and visible flames from the walk-through garage door.

The fire was quickly contained to the garage and kitchen areas with some damage throughout the structure. No injuries were reported. Damages was estimated at $10,000.

Crews responded to the first fire Wednesday morning near South Hickory Road and East Stella Road. This fire was reported by a neighbor as a tree on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a semi-attached garage to an open, vacant double wide mobile home. There was a large amount of fire involvement to the garage.

The garage was deemed a total loss and the mobile home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire was undetermined, however firefighters said several lightning strikes were reported in the area.

Crews responded to another fire near northwest 125th Street and Pebble Stone Pkwy. No incident report was available.

The fourth fire was reported near North Francis Avenue and northwest 43rd Street. The fire was contained to the attic and required extensive overhaul to assure the fire was out. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $25,000.

Crews arrived at a fifth fire near Northwest 128th Place and Council Road. Heavy fire conditions were reported in the attic. Firefighters were able to prevent damage to the living area of the structure. Damages were estimated at $50,000.

Firefighters were called to a sixth fire near Kelley Avenue and Northeast 50th Street. The fire was contained to the attic area. The remainder of the structure did not suffer smoke and water damage. No damages estimates were available.

Crews also were called to check eight lightning strikes, assist with four water rescues, and responded to 15 automatic fire alarms.

Nine car accidents with injuries were reported since midnight Wednesday. No reports on the extent of injuries.

The City of Piedmont also said roughly 25 power poles were knocked down/ damaged during the storms. Power is expected to be out the majority of Wednesday.