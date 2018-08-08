Carrie Underwood To Perform At Chesapeake Energy Arena; Announces Pregnancy

Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma native and country music superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Chesapeake Energy Arena in 2019.

The seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist will launch her new arena tour, The Cry Pretty Tour 360, in Spring 2019. the new tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and be promoted by AEG Presents. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood made the announcement this morning in a personal video to her fans:

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood will preform in the Chesapeake Energy Area on September 25, 2019.

She also announced that she's pregnant with her second child.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Please check local listings. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Also beginning Monday, August 13th, a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an tickets, Meet & Greets, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and more.

Underwood will release her new album, Cry Pretty, on September 14. Cry Pretty will mark the first time she has co-produced her own album. The lead single and title track, “Cry Pretty” debuted as the #1 song in the U.S. all-genres. The song also topped download charts in 38 countries around the world and amassed over 3.5 billion social impressions across 66 countries during its week of launch in April, which was culminated with a show-stopping performance on the “2018 ACM Awards” telecast.

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs.

Prior to embarking on the tour next Spring, Underwood will appear at the upcoming iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as such international festivals as The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in the UK, Tuckerville in The Netherlands, and Deni Ute Muster in Australia.