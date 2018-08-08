Heavy Rain And Severe Storms Wednesday

The chance of storms will continue to move into late Wednesday morning.

5:18 AM UPDATE: Two areas of storms merging over the metro. Flash flooding is occuring with some areas over 4 inches. WATCH YOUR ROLL. pic.twitter.com/pch89kyZuD — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) August 8, 2018

The next round will develop Wednesday night and move out Thursday morning. A few storms could be marginally severe.

Trackers are still out as heavy rain and flooding continues. Rainfall totals from 2 to 4 inches have been common. Storms will taper off through mid-morning and then additional storms will be possible this afternoon in SE OK. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/9aa35Nt9YZ — Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) August 8, 2018

Friday and much of Saturday look dry ahead of the next storm moving up from Texas. Rain will build across western Oklahoma before shifting east late Saturday through Wednesday of next week.

Some heavy rainfall expected.