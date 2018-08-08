Missing Bethany Snake Has Been Found - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Missing Bethany Snake Has Been Found

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Bethany residents can breathe a bit easier Wednesday after a missing snake has been found. 

In July Bethany resident Justin Young posted to Facebook that his 14-15ft snake was missing. 

Thankfully the snake was located Tuesday and is back home. 

