Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.

Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.

(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...

(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.

A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter, of Spring Valley, comforts her dogs, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif., as they flee a wildfire. This is the second time this year Easter has had to evacuate.

(NOAA via AP). This satellite image released on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 provided by NOAA shows the wildfires known as the Mendocino Complex, Calif. Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set on...

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). The Ranch Fire spots out ahead of the main fire in Spring Valley, Calif., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter uses a pot of water to put out spot fires around her home, as her neighbor's home burns to the ground in the background, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. The Ranch Fire spotted 200 y...

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - The largest wildfire ever recorded in California needed just 11 days to blacken an area nearly the size of Los Angeles - and it's only one of many enormous blazes that could make this the worst fire season in state history.

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb 18 fires in the midst of a sweltering summer that has seen wind-whipped flames carve their way through national forest land and rural areas, threaten urban areas and incinerate neighborhoods.

"For whatever reason, fires are burning much more intensely, much more quickly than they were before," said Mark A. Hartwig, president of the California Fire Chiefs Association.

Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

In Northern California, the record-setting Mendocino Complex - twin fires being fought as a single conflagration - gained ground Tuesday but more slowly because its own smoke covered the area and lowered the temperature, according to the California Department of Forestry.

The flames, which had burned 457 square miles (1,184 square kilometers), were raging in mostly remote areas and no deaths or serious injuries were reported but 75 homes were destroyed.

The blaze, which broke out July 27, initially spread fast because of what officials said was a perfect combination of weather, rugged topography and abundant brush and timber turned to tinder by years of drought.

Resources also were thin at first because thousands of firefighters already were battling a fire hundreds of miles north. That fire, which spread into the city of Redding, killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. The so-called Carr Fire was less than half contained.

California is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change, and the building of homes deeper into the forests.

In becoming the biggest fire in California history, the Mendocino Complex fire broke a record set just eight months ago. A blaze in Southern California in December killed two people, burned 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

California's firefighting costs have more than tripled from $242 million in the 2013 fiscal year to $773 million in the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30, according to Cal Fire.

"We're in uncharted territory," Gov. Jerry Brown warned last week. "Since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago, we haven't had this kind of heat condition, and it's going to continue getting worse. That's the way it is."

___

Associated Press writers Don Thompson in Sacramento, California, and Lorin Eleni Gill and Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

Follow AP's wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.