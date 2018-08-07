3 Teens Charged With Setting Fire To Playground For Special Need - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

3 Teens Charged With Setting Fire To Playground For Special Needs Children

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Woodbridge Police Department Woodbridge Police Department
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -

Three teenagers are accused of setting fire to a New Jersey playground that was designed for special needs students.

But authorities have not yet said what charges the youths are facing or why the fire was set, citing the ongoing investigation.

The suspects — two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were arrested Friday, two days after the fire swept through the playground at Matthew Jago School in Woodbridge. The arrests were announced Monday.

The blaze charred and melted some of the equipment, which was designed to be easily accessible. Authorities have said the fire caused $100,000 worth of damage, but no injuries were reported.

The playground was built in August 2008.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.