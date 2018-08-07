2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in Camden, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The officers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

