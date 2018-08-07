2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:02:07 GMT
(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:01:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:01:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:56:46 GMT
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...
Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:55:08 GMT
(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...
Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:54:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...
A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's...More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:54:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.More >>
