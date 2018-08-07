Groom Saves Drowning Man At Beach During Wedding Photo Shoot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Groom Saves Drowning Man At Beach During Wedding Photo Shoot

By Associated Press
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -

A bridegroom has been credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast last week.

Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman came up and said someone was struggling in the surf, WALA-TV reported .

Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard and Coast Guard member, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the swimmer. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.

First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and the Mississippi high school student who was trapped in the currents are fine.

Edwards said all he could think about was his bride while in the water.

“It beat us up pretty hard getting in and we pulled up on the beach everybody grabs him. I got up and she’s running out in her wedding dress. I’m bleeding from the nose and trying to tell her get away because I know how important that dress was and I didn’t want to ruin that,” he said.

Pastor Glenn Henson said he witnessed the rescue right after he married the couple last Thursday.

“They were taking photos right after the wedding when it happened,” Henson said Tuesday.

Cindy Edwards said she got a package deal.

“Hero and hubby in the same day,” she said.

