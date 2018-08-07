Two Toddlers Hit By Train In Portage; Boy Killed, Girl Criticall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two Toddlers Hit By Train In Portage; Boy Killed, Girl Critically Injured

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
PORTAGE, Ind. -

Police say a freight train struck two young siblings walking along railroad tracks in northwestern Indiana, killing one and critically injuring the other.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 3-year-old Caleb Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision Tuesday morning and 2-year-old Ellie Wilson was airlifted to a hospital.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said family members believed the two sneaked away from their home in a mobile home park adjacent to the tracks. He says adults were actively searching for them when the collision occurred.

The sibling’s step-grandmother, Denise Benson, said, “Caleb is a train person. Caleb loves trains and, of course, little Ellie follows Caleb everywhere.”

CSX train personnel told investigators they saw the children, honked and tried to stop but could not before striking them.

