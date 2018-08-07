HGTV Bought 'The Brady Bunch' House And Plans To Restore It

Here's the story of a cable network that outbid a boy band singer for the "Brady Bunch" house.

HGTV is the new owner of the iconic home from the classic TV series, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday as the channel won a bidding war that included NSYNC's Lance Bass. The selling price wasn't revealed, but offers were said to exceed the $1,885,000 asking price.

"I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on a conference call according to THR. "More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history."

HGTV's stated intention of renovating the property to mimic the TV Brady's home should come as welcome news for the fans of the show. There was some fear the home could be sold to developers who might want to tear it down. It now sounds like fans will not only one day be able to visit the real-life house they remembered watching on TV, but see its transformation unfold on HGTV.

Perhaps the biggest question facing the network now: who will be in charge of the renovation.

The obvious candidates are:

Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines

Pro: Everything these two touch turns into gold. Also, isn't paneling and shiplap essentially the same thing?

Con: "Fixer Upper" ended earlier this year. Would they come out of retirement?

Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott

Pro: Jonathan reportedly tried to buy the property himself, so he must have something cool up his sleeve.

Con: What will Drew do?

Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa

Pro: Their constant bickering makes for interesting TV

Con: Is it me or do all of their projects end up looking exactly the same?

Who should get the renovate the Brady Brunch house for HGTV? https://t.co/vDZpJoWHgb — joey morona (@joeyjoe) August 7, 2018

Whoever lands the reno will have their work cut for them fitting all the elements of the TV home into the existing structure's 2,477 square feet. They'll have to add at least one more bedroom (not counting Greg's groovy pad in the attic or wherever Alice sleeps), a second floor, floating staircase, first-floor den and dog house for Tiger. (Whatever happened to Tiger, by the way?)

The "Brady Bunch" house was featured on the original 1969-74 series on ABC, "The Brady Brides" on NBC, "The Bradys" on CBS, and two feature films in the 1990s. It is said to be the second most photographed home in the U.S., behind only the White House.