OK County Commissioner Proposes Solution For Triple X Road Erosion

The North Canadian River continues to shift closer to Triple X Road in NE Oklahoma County, as close as a foot away in some places.

The stretch of road in question has been closed for months, but County Commissioner Brian Maughan hopes federal money will help fix it.

Maughan has applied for a grant to install dikes in the riverbed and shift the road west. He would still need help from surrounding communities to pay for it, though.

