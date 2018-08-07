The Latest: Tesla stock trading halted after buyout proposal

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...

A North Dakota judge has refused to reopen a lawsuit filed against a North Carolina-based private security firm hired by the Dakota Access oil pipeline developer during protests over the $3.8 billion project.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

Man tried to oust adults from site where kids found in filth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposing to take the electric car private at $420 per share (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's surprising proposal to take the electric car maker private has prompted regulators to suspend trading in the company's stock.

The unusual step taken early Tuesday afternoon came shortly after Musk dropped a bombshell on his Twitter account by announcing he had lined up the financing to buy all of Tesla's stock at $420 per share. That would cost about $70 billion, making it one of the biggest buyouts in U.S. history.

The disclosure initially raised questions whether the eccentric Musk was joking, but he then amplified on his plan in a subsequent tweet that said he intended to create a special fund that would allow all current Tesla shareholders to retain a stake in the car maker if they want.

___

1:12 p.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.

