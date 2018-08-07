Paper faces contempt for story on school shooting suspect

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

New York is becoming the first major city in the U.S. to offer free phone calls from jails; the move is part of a nationwide push.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the fringe alt-right movement and the city itself.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. "I just would like people to focus ...

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

Safety and consumer issues will take center stage when the Senate considers a bill to operate the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool). School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool). Judge Elizabeth Scherer, rear, listens to chief assistant state attorney Jeff Marcus during hearing for school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. At...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool). School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives in a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education recor...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool). Assistant Public Defender Erin Veit, left, talks with school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge t...

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida newspaper faced an ethical dilemma after a school district's mistake exposed details that were supposed to be redacted from its lengthy examination of the education of school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The material two judges had ordered kept secret shows that Broward County school officials failed to follow state and federal laws that provide for disabled students. It lays out in abundant detail why Cruz needed the school system's therapeutic services. It describes how bureaucratic failures essentially left the mentally disturbed 18-year-old without support for 14 months leading up to the attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The district publicly released the report Friday with nearly two-thirds of its content blacked out to protect Cruz's privacy rights. But the report was prepared in a way that anyone could see the entire text after copy-pasting the blacked-out report into a Word document.

Alerted by a reader that the full report was visible, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel decided that it couldn't hold back these details, and had a duty to report Friday night on the mistakes school officials made.

Events surrounding the shooting are "of the utmost importance to our community," Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson explained in a story on Tuesday.

The Broward County school board is urging the judges to hold the paper and two of its reporters in contempt. The board's filing says the newspaper "opted to report, publicly, information that this court had ordered to be redacted despite agreeing, on the record, that this information was protected by Florida and federal law. This is a clear violation of court orders and constitutes contempt of court."

The Associated Press and other media organizations limited their Friday reports to the blacked-out version, which was more general in nature.

Contempt of court can be punishable by a fine or even jail time. A lawyer for the Sun Sentinel declined comment, and no hearing has been set before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. She is presiding over the Cruz criminal case and approved release of the redacted education report Friday despite claims from Cruz's defense attorneys it would threaten his right to a fair trial.

Another judge approved the redactions as well.

The Sun Sentinel is the main local paper in Broward County, and Anderson said its readers have a right to know as much as possible about events leading up to the shooting.

"After consulting attorneys about the situation, and realizing the school district had made the full report public, we published a second story that gave more context," she said.

The 70-page report commissioned by the school board was done by the Tallahassee-based consulting firm Collaborative Educational Network Inc. The Sun-Sentinel reported that the consultant concluded that school officials did not follow state or federal law regarding special needs or disabled students.

The newspaper reported that officials misinformed Cruz about his options after the failure of efforts to mainstream him at Stoneman Douglas. This misinformation led Cruz to refuse special education services, and because he was 18 by then, he could make such decisions without parental involvement. Cruz later asked to return to an alternative school for special education students, but the district failed to follow through.

That meant Cruz had no counseling or special education services in the 14 months before the Valentine's Day massacre. The report draws no conclusions about what role that played in the shooting.

Broward schools superintendent Robert Runcie said the board always intended to eventually release the entire Cruz report. The school board's contempt filing says the redactions were done only to comply with state and federal privacy laws. Runcie told the paper Friday that "it should not be insinuated or suggested at all that we wanted to redact or hide portions from the public."

Runcie also said that the purpose of the report was to explain to the public what happened, to fix any problems identified by the experts, and to better train staff in the future. The details accidentally revealed do not alter any of the conclusions, he said.

Cruz, 19, faces the death penalty if convicted of murder. His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that offer.

_____

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.