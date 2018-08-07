Inmate hospitalized after being beaten, stabbed in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate is hospitalized after being beaten and stabbed by other inmates at a prison in southwestern Oklahoma.

A department news release says 37-year-old George Haga was attacked by multiple inmates Monday night inside the Lawton Correctional Facility.

The department says Haga was taken to a Lawton hospital in undisclosed condition.

Haga is serving time on a 15-year sentence from Oklahoma County for weapons and drug-related convictions.

The prison is a privately operated medium security facility operated by GEO Group Inc. under a contract with the state corrections department.

