Zoo cleaning up after hail kills 2 birds, injures others

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

A Colorado zoo has been closed after hail killed two birds and sent five people to the hospital.

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after a powerful hailstorm storm hit the zoo Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brandon...

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). The Broadmoor Hotel employee Carlton Burton shovels leaves and hail after a storm Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, damaged trees, vehicles and buildings in the Colorado Springs, Colo., area.

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). Hail the size of baseballs lie on the ground near The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a storm hit parts of El Paso County, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). The back window of a car is broken in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs, Colo., after a hailstorm with stones the size of baseballs hit the area Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after a powerful hailstorm storm hit the zoo Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brandon...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado zoo was cleaning up Tuesday after a hail storm that killed two birds and sent five people to the hospital.

Hail between about 3 to 4 inches (7.6 and 10.1 centimeters) - between the size of baseballs and softballs - smashed the skylights of several buildings, including some where animals are kept, on Monday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Bob Chastain, the zoo's president, said Tuesday that some workers were injured as they tried to get animals to safety.

The two animals killed were a 13-year-old Cape vulture named Motswari and a 4-year-old Mucovy duck named Daisy. There were 16 other animals injured but most were not seriously hurt, Chastain said. The most serious injury was an eye injury to a Rocky Mountain goat and three other animals suffered welts from the hail in injuries classified as medium, he said.

Chastain said no animals escaped. A young meerkat still hasn't been seen but Chastain said the animals, which grow up to be about 1½ pounds (0.7 kilograms) burrow so it's likely just underground.

The deaths and the injuries come a week after the zoo announced that it decided to euthanize an 8-week-old giraffe with medical problems.

Most of the approximately 280 cars in the zoo's parking lots were pummeled by hail and had their windshields smashed. Most of them must be towed away.

About 3,400 people were at the zoo southwest of downtown Colorado Springs when the short but intense storm hit Monday.

Besides those taken to the hospital, another nine people were treated at the scene, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The storm knocked out power to nearly 2,000 customers and heavy rain and debris forced the closure of U.S. Highway 24 west of the resort town of Manitou Springs, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The Broadmoor Hotel and resort also was pounded by hail.

Hail also postponed the planned start of the school year in the Hanover area on the plains southeast of Colorado Springs so officials could survey the damage.

