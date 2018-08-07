Officials Issue Warning About Safe Usage Of Electric Scooters - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Officials Issue Warning About Safe Usage Of Electric Scooters

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Holden, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new form of transportation is causing controversy in downtown Oklahoma City. 

Bird motorized scooters were first found in Oklahoma City last week, but city officials said they don't have regulations in place yet.

City officials said they first found out about the scooters last Wednesday, just before they launched on Thursday. Riders are supposed to be able to park the scooters in public areas such as sidewalks. 

Well the city said in order to do that, the company would need a revocable permit. The city said they are working with the company but as of now Bird doesn't have one.

Public works officials said this is a really a new form of transportation. That means they have to go over city ordinances as well as state laws as they work toward a resolution. 

Their goal is to draft an ordinance that would cover the scooters. After that the draft would be presented to City Council in the next month or two. 

Until then...everybody's message...including from police is stay safe. 

"We ask if there's a bike lane available, utilize that bike lane to keep it a little safer for the people on the scooter or people that are driving in the street," said Megan Moore with OCPD. 

Both Bird and the city have stressed the importance of safety throughout this process.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.