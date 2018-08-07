Missouri man charged with abusing boys he met through church

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is charged with sexually abusing three boys he met through an Oklahoma church.

The Joplin Globe reports that 29-year-old Matthew Galati, of Joplin, Missouri, was arrested last week. He is jailed on a $150,000 cash only bond on four counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

The charges stems from allegations made by three male members of a youth group at the New Beginnings Life Church In Miami, Oklahoma. The affidavit indicates that most of the alleged abuse of the boys took place in Joplin.

Joplin police Capt. Trevor Duncan says three other alleged victims have been identified and that more charges are anticipated. No attorney is listed for Galati in online court records.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.