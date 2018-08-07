OKC Zoo Mourns Loss Of Black Bear Named Sammy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Zoo Mourns Loss Of Black Bear Named Sammy

Posted: Updated:

The Oklahoma City Zoo community is mourning the loss of a black bear named Sammy. 

Zoo officials said Sammy was euthanized Sunday, August 5 after ongoing efforts to treat his arthritis and ongoing pain were unsuccessful. Sammy lived at the OKC Zoo for 11 years and was among the first animals in the Oklahoma Trails Habitat, the zoo said. 

Below is the original post: 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.