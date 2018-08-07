DPS: Computer Issues Related To Real ID Blamed For Outage

The statewide system for issuing driver licenses and ID cards was down once again, DPS said Tuesday morning. A few hours later, DPS said the system was back up and running.

DPS and all tag agencies were unable to process driver licenses or ID requests at this time due to a computer hardware problem.

The DPS Commissioner says this is an issue with the vendor and he's as frustrated as anyone.

“I’m not going to tolerate this, we deserve better than this and we’re going to get it,” said Commissioner Rusty Rhodes.

Commissioner Rhodes said the department is going through an IT modernization project that goes with Real ID.

“We’re flying a Wright Brothers plane in a jet engine world,” he said.

Last week, DPS says storms knocked out power at the same time the Boston vendor was doing an update and that hung up the system. Tuesday, they were switching servers back over and everything went down again. It was back up by 10 a.m.

Rhodes said he is deciding if this vendor is the best company to handle their system moving forward.

“I’m holding them absolutely accountable for these shortcomings for the past week, week and a half now,” he said.

Commissioner Rhodes also talked about improving customer service. He said they are working to fill vacant positions. This week, 11 more driver's license examiners should be in the field. They're also working on a mobile app.

DPS recommends residents to keep an eye on social media for updates.

Gov. Mary Fallin officially requested an extension for the state to become REAL ID compliant. The request made to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would extend the deadline to Oct. 10, 2019.