Computer Down Again For State Driver License System

The statewide system for issuing driver licenses and ID cards is down once again, DPS said Tuesday morning.

DPS and all tag agencies are unable to process driver licenses or ID requests at this time due to a computer hardware problem.

DPS said:

"We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working with OMES and the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem as soon as possible."

It is currently unknown how long the system will be down.

DPS recommends residents to keep an eye on social media for updates.