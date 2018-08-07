Man Transported To Hospital After Shooting Near SW OKC

Police said one man was rushed to the hospital overnight with a gunshot after an alleged confrontation with a neighbor.

Oklahoma City Police had a large perimeter setup around the home near Southwest 39th Street and Blackwelder Avenue following the shooting.

Police said they learned about the incident when a man walked into the police department's southwest substation. Officers later discovered the possible suspect was not in the home.

There is no word yet on what may have caused an initial argument.

Investigators have not released the condition of the victim, but did say he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not provided any information about the suspect.