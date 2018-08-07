Green The Vote Leaders Admit To Inflating Numbers To Get Recreational Marijuana On Ballot

Green The Vote board leaders have admitted they inflated the number of signatures they received in an attempt to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma.

Tuesday, leaders posted a video on Facebook Live, saying the reported 132,000 signatures were an inflated number.

The actual drive got between 73,000 and 78,000 signatures, Green the Vote said.

One of the members said in the video, "I have let you down. The numbers that I counted are not the numbers I was given. For me that's the rub."