Police Investigate Shooting In Southeast OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.

Officials responded to the call after 5:00 a.m. near southeast 41st Street and south Shields Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot, but they have not identified the shooter.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male who reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

