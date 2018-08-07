Still raging: Largest wildfire in California history grows

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...

New York is becoming the first major city in the U.S. to offer free phone calls from jails; the move is part of a nationwide push.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

Hawaii emergency officials are keeping track of a hurricane that's expected to pass to the south of the islands.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

Safety and consumer issues will take center stage when the Senate considers a bill to operate the Federal Aviation Administration.

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near Lakeport, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of ...

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, a truck passes by flames during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of L...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, with fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California w...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs from a burning structure, in Finley, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of Los...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Wildfires tearing through trees and brush, rampaging up hillsides and incinerating neighborhoods: The places and names change, but the devastation is showing signs of becoming the new normal in California.

On Monday, twin fires in Northern California being treated as one became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles (1,148 square kilometers) - nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles.

The Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco was still growing this week as it broke the record set eight months ago. In December, the Thomas Fire killed two people, burned 440 square miles and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Southern California.

The Mendocino Complex, which is 30 percent contained, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say it threatens 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said.

"I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now," he said.

Crews made progress over the weekend against one of the two blazes in the Mendocino Complex with help from water-dropping aircraft, Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video on Facebook.

But the other one is growing after spreading into the Mendocino National Forest.

Meanwhile, a new fire erupted south of Los Angeles in Orange County on Monday and quickly spread through the chaparral-covered ridges of the Cleveland National Forest. Campgrounds and homes in Holy Jim Canyon were ordered evacuated. The fire sent up an enormous pillar of smoke and ash.

Crews also gained ground against another Northern California wildfire that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding. It was nearly halfway contained, Cal Fire said. That wildfire about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.

The fires in Northern California have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.

Another blaze that ignited last week in the Sierra Nevada has damaged a historic Northern California resort in the Stanislaus National Forest. The nearly century-old Dardanelle Resort has sustained massive structural damage, though the details were unclear, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

___

Follow AP's wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

