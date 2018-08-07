Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

A Colorado zoo has been closed after hail killed two birds and sent five people to the hospital.

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after a powerful hailstorm storm hit the zoo Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brandon...

A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.

The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...

A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near Lakeport, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of ...

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, a truck passes by flames during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of L...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, with fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California w...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs from a burning structure, in Finley, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of Los...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

Firefighters struggled against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave Tuesday to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California, an inferno that exploded to be nearly the size of Los Angeles in just 11 days.

The blaze, centered near the community of Upper Lake, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco, spread fast because of what officials said was a perfect combination of weather, topography and abundant vegetation turned into highly flammable fuel by years of drought.

Firefighting efforts were also initially hampered by stretched resources, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, said.

When the fire started July 27, thousands of firefighters were hundreds of miles north battling a massive blaze that spread into the city of Redding, destroying more than 1,000 homes, in addition to a dozen other major blazes.

A few days after the Upper Lake fire started, Cal Fire Battalion Chief John Messina told a community meeting that with so many fires already raging in California, "resources are already committed" so officials were forced to prioritize public safety and private property.

"After those two things are addressed then we'll go after the pieces of fire that are in remote areas," Messina said. "Typically, we'd go at all at once. There is just not the resources for that."

The flames were raging in mostly remote areas, and no deaths or serious injuries were reported. But at least 75 homes have been lost, and thousands of people have been forced to flee. The blaze, dubbed the Mendocino Complex, was reported 20 percent contained on Tuesday.

Its rapid growth at the same time firefighters were battling more than a dozen other major blazes around the state fanned fears that 2018 could become the worst wildfire season in California history.

"For whatever reason, fires are burning much more intensely, much more quickly than they were before," said Mark A. Hartwig, president of the California Fire Chiefs Association.

About 3,900 firefighters, including a crew of 40 volunteers from New Zealand, were battling the blaze, contending with temperatures in the high 90s and winds gusting to 25 mph (40 kph).

The heavily forested area of myriad canyons where the fire is spreading has few roads or natural barriers that can serve as firebreaks or offer safe havens for firefighters to battle the flames head on, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said.

So firefighters instead fell back to natural barriers like streams or used bulldozers to cut fire lines.

But the flames were moving so fast in spots that they blew past fire lines, forcing firefighters to retreat, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox of the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

"There's no way you're going to stop that fire," said Kyle Coleman, 28, who returned to his childhood home last week to help his father try - in vain, it turned out - to protect it. "A big wall of flames came over the mountain. ... I pretty much got my dad out of there."

In all, 14,000 firefighters were battling blazes across California, which is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change, and the building of homes deeper into the forests.

"Cal Fire is really an urban firefighter service in the woods," said Arizona State University professor Stephen Pyne, a wildfire management expert.

The Mendocino Complex is actually two blazes burning so close together that authorities are attacking them as one, a common practice at Cal Fire. The fires started July 27 within an hour of each other and about 15 miles (25 kilometers) apart. As of Tuesday, they were separated by just a few miles. Officials have not determined the cause of either one.

In becoming the biggest fire in California history, the Mendocino Complex fire broke a record set just eight months ago. A blaze in Southern California in December killed two people, burned 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

Crews also gained ground this week against another Northern California wildfire, one that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding and was blamed for at least six deaths.

Meanwhile, a blaze burning near Yosemite National Park has been raging for nearly a month but is still just one-third as large as the biggest fire, though dense smoke has closed much of the park to visitors for the past two weeks.

California's firefighting costs have more than tripled from $242 million in the 2013 fiscal year to $773 million in the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30, according to Cal Fire.

"We're in uncharted territory," Gov. Jerry Brown warned last week. "Since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago, we haven't had this kind of heat condition, and it's going to continue getting worse. That's the way it is."

__

Associated Press writers Don Thompson in Sacramento, California and Lorin Eleni Gill and Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.