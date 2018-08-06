911 Call Released In Shooting Involving Young Siblings

An 8-year-old girl remains hospitalized after allegedly being shot by her 10-year-old brother Friday night in Lincoln County.

The sheriff says a single shot was fired around 4 p.m. off East 860 Road, near Stroud.

According to deputies, the family told them the boy was diagnosed with autism three years ago, but it is still unclear how that will impact the investigation.

“The little boy had been in the safe once before,” Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said. “Investigators have been working with D.H.S. and task force members.”

Investigators say the children knew where their parents kept a key to the gun safe.

On the afternoon of the shooting, the sheriff said both the 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy were each holding guns.

The 10-year-old told deputies that he was aiming at a door that his sister was standing in front of.

Investigators also said only one round was fired and that bullet hit the young girl in her hand and arm.

“Both children had a gun and they were messing with them. You know, curiosity, playing or whatever when the little boy's gun discharged, striking her then continuing on and hitting the door,” Sheriff Dougherty said.

The children’s mother drove the young girl to a Cushing Hospital while calling 911.

Here is a transcript of that call:

Caller: Hello?

Dispatch: 911 How can I help you?

Caller: Yeah, can you get me an escort from Kendrick Road to Cushing Hospital?

Caller: Ambulance will take too long. I am thinking highway patrol, cause I am flying. I got a kid with gunshot wounds.

Dispatch: How old is your child?

Caller: She’s eight.

Dispatch: Where is she shot?

Caller: Her hand and left arm.

Caller: Her 10-year-old brother was playing with a gun, and he wasn’t supposed to be able to have access to it.

Doctors say the 8-year-old lost a large amount of blood.

She had surgery on her hand, according to deputies.

“Cushing said she was losing a lot of blood from the two wounds she received, so they wanted to Mediflight her to a Tulsa hospital,” Sheriff Dougherty said.

Dougherty says that his deputies served a search warrant on the property and removed all weapons from the home.

The items removed included a Samurai sword, bow, two long rifles and a pistol.

The sheriff said he was yet to speak with the 8-year-old victim but thinks she will be released from the hospital tomorrow.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators plan on presenting their findings to the district attorney this week.