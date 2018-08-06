OKC Police Engaged In Standoff With Shooting Suspect In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police officers have set up a perimeter around a home in southwest Oklahoma City, where they believe a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor is located.

Authorities say a man walked into the Oklahoma City Police Department Southwest substation with a gunshot wound.

The man told police his neighbor shot him.

Police have set up a large perimeter in the area.

The male victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.