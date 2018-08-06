OCPD: Victim Shot Multiple Times Leads To Standoff In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police officers have called off a standoff outside a home where a possible shooting suspect was believed to be inside Monday night in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a man walked into the Oklahoma City Police Department Southwest substation with a gunshot wound claiming that his neighbor had shot him.

The victim was shot in the arm and the chest, according to report.

The victim's girlfriend took him to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.