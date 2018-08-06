Paul Laxalt, former Nevada governor, dies at 96

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Authorities say twin blazes rapidly spreading in Northern California have become the state's largest wildfire in recorded history.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A spotter plane banks in front of an air tanker as it drops fire retardant on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Nebraska state officials are preparing for their first execution in two decades and first-ever lethal injection with an untried four-drug combination.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file). FILE- In this June 1, 2018 file photo, small vials of fentanyl are shown in the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Nebraska state officials are preparing for their first execution in t...

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Microbes in soil release more carbon into the air, worsening climate change.

(Benjamin Bond-Lamberty via AP). This May 3, 2018 photo provided by Benjamin Bond-Lamberty shows technician Stephanie Pennington measuring the amount of carbon dioxide released into the air from the soil at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center...

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

(Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP). This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scr...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Paul Laxalt, the son of Basque immigrants who rose to political power as a Nevada governor, U.S. senator and close ally to Ronald Reagan, has died. He was 96.

Laxalt died Monday at a health care facility in Virginia, according to the public relations firm The Ferraro Group.

The conservative Republican had a storied political career, including a brief run for president in 1987. But he described that bid as "the four most miserable months of my life," and in a 2000 interview with The Associated Press said he was happy to be out of politics.

In the interview that focused on a memoir he wrote, Laxalt said he wasn't trying to compete with his brother, the late, award-winning author Robert Laxalt, and planned to "hang onto my day work."

Robert's writing included "Sweet Promised Land," his classic story about the Laxalts' father, a Basque who left the Pyrenees in 1906 to herd sheep in the American West.

Paul Laxalt's memoir told of his youth and rapid rise to political prominence in Nevada, his years as a U.S. senator, Reagan confidante, presidential aspirant and, finally, legal adviser and lobbyist.

Laxalt refused to write an insider's "kiss-and-tell" account of the Reagan years. He said he wouldn't retire on proceeds from the memoir because it avoided a salable mix of "gossip, sex or scandal."

Laxalt's successes in the political realm fit right into old-fashioned, log cabin American tradition.

Born in Reno and raised in Carson City, Laxalt first learned the Basque language of his immigrant parents. But once he learned English, he got an earful at the small hotel-restaurant his parents ran on Carson's main street: lots of political talk, including bourbon-lubricated speeches from top elected officials who would show up for dinner and drinks.

After surviving horrific World War II combat duty in the Philippines, Laxalt married Jackie Ross and went to law school. He returned to Carson and practiced law with Ross' father, who later became a federal judge. He started his political career by getting elected district attorney in 1954.

Laxalt won his first statewide race, for lieutenant governor, in 1962. He lost a U.S. Senate race in 1964, but bounced back by winning the governor's race in 1966.

"Not bad for a Basque sheepherder's kid," said Laxalt.

As Nevada governor, Laxalt was credited with repairing damaged ties between state and federal governments over Nevada's gambling industry. He had numerous phone conversations with eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, encouraging Hughes' casino acquisitions that helped to rid Las Vegas of mob influences.

Laxalt also helped to launch the state's community college system, first medical school and Lake Tahoe preservation efforts.

After one term as governor, Laxalt left politics and joined his family in a trouble-plagued hotel-casino venture.

The venture led to a bitter libel lawsuit against the Sacramento Bee over stories about the family's Ormsby House hotel-casino.

Laxalt blamed the Bee for the suicide - one day before the lawsuit was settled - of his brother Peter's ex-wife, who had been interviewed by the paper.

Laxalt's marriage with his first wife, with whom he had raised six children, ended in divorce in 1972. He married Carol Wilson in 1976.

Laxalt returned to politics by winning a U.S. Senate seat in 1974, defeating then-Lt. Gov. Harry Reid. When Laxalt retired after two terms in 1987, he had become one of the most popular figures in Nevada's political history.

"Paul Laxalt was the definition of what a leader should be: Kind, thoughtful and eager to extend a hand in friendship, regardless of political affiliation," Reid, a Democrat who served more than three decades in Congress, said in a statement Monday. "His legacy is secured as one of the finest leaders Nevada has ever known."

In Washington, Laxalt was one of Reagan's closest and most trusted friends, his link to the Senate and his national campaign chairman, and general chairman of the Republican Party.

One of Laxalt's grandchildren, Adam Laxalt, is the current attorney general in Nevada and the Republican gubernatorial candidate. In a statement, he said his grandfather "never lost sight of who he was or where he came from" and was his "ultimate role model."

"He was the embodiment of the American dream, a pillar of the greatest generation, and he represented all that is best in American politics," he said.

___

This story contains biographical information by former AP reporter Brendan Riley.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.