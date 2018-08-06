OKC Panhandler Back After Viral 2014 Confrontation Over New Car

Viewers alerted News 9 that the panhandler was back, this time at the intersection of May and Memorial.

Video of an elderly panhandler went viral four years ago when she was spotted with a brand new car.

Video of an elderly panhandler went viral four years ago when she was spotted with a brand-new car.

Now, she's back taking your money near Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

WATCH: OKC Panhandler Confronted After Being Seen Driving New Car

Viewers alerted News 9 that the panhandler was back, this time at the intersection of May and Memorial. Witnesses said she was turning away offers of water or clothing, she only wanted cash. And her red Fiat was parked around the corner.

“She’s driving a Fiat, I can’t even afford the tires on that, it’s shameful,” said Dayna Green.

Green sells the Curbside Chronicle just down the street. Curbside is a program to help the homeless by offering employment. Dayna and her fellow workers say they sell the papers sometimes just to have food and their job is made much harder by those asking for a handout.

“It’s like robbing a bank instead of working for it, and that’s not fair,” said Green.

They worry cases like this give them all a bad rap, even though they are legitimately working.

“They said they make more money doing what they do,” said Tee Mathis, who is also a vendor for the Curbside Chronicle referring to panhandlers.