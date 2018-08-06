Metro Mom Killed After Confrontation With Alleged Drunk Driver

A metro mother was killed after an alleged drunk driver hit the motorcycle she was a passenger on.

The victim is identified as 36-year-old Dustie Hart, and the accused driver is 38-year-old Brianne Rischer.

Police said it started as a confrontation between the motorcycle driver and the Rischer. She was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County on multiple complaints including DUI and manslaughter.

Hart and her husband Kelis Hart were on a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 152, when a driver in a white Nissan clipped their bike, causing them to swerve. The driver of the white vehicle never stopped.

“The driver of that motorcycle rode in front of the hit-and-run vehicle in an effort to stop that vehicle,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Hart was able to get Rischer to stop near HWY 152 and Gregory Road. Hart said he confronted Rischer about not stopping when she hit them. That's when the confrontation turned deadly.

“The driver inside the car then accelerated away from the scene,” said Morgan. “Unfortunately, ran over both the motorcycle and the passenger of that motorcycle.”

Hart was med-flighted to a metro hospital but died on the way.

Police said Rischer came back to the scene and hit two more cars.

The police report states an officer conducted a field sobriety test and Rischer told them what she remembered of the evening.

When questioned, Rischer told police she was “just driving home" after a get together with friends, but she did not know what highway she was driving on. She could not recall a collision with a motorcycle and denied having an argument with anyone.

Officers also searched Rischer’s car and found an open bottle of vodka, a can of beer and a pipe with marijuana residue.

The victim's husband said her funeral services will be held on Wednesday at Life Church in Mustang.