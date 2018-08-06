Arpaio speaks to toy doughnut in new Baron Cohen's show

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut in the latest episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new prank show.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, appeared Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the latest episo...

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.

PHOENIX (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut in the latest episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new prank show.

Arpaio often seemed taken aback during the interview that aired Sunday in which Baron Cohen portrayed a Finnish TV host who channeled some of his questions through a toy named "D'Lish Donut."

"D'Lish Donut, you have to understand that you have to follow the Constitution and the law and allow people to have guns," Arpaio said. At one point, Arpaio looked downward at the toy and pointed his finger for emphasis as he argued that guns were an effective means of defense.

The 86-year-old retired lawman joins defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore and other politicians who were pranked in the Showtime series.

The Republican served as metro Phoenix's sheriff for 24 years until his defeat in 2016 as he faced a criminal contempt of court charge for disobeying a judge's orders in an immigration case. He was later convicted of the misdemeanor, but was spared a possible jail sentence when he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Arpaio, through his campaign manager, declined an interview request Monday from The Associated Press about the segment.

His campaign issued a statement saying Arpaio couldn't fully understand what Baron Cohen was saying during the interview. "We're not mad about it, it's comedy," Arpaio spokeswoman Jennifer Lawrence said in the statement.

In an interview three weeks ago, Arpaio said the segment was filmed in Los Angeles in October, three months before he announced that he was running for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.

Arpaio said the producers told him the show was focusing on the most famous people in the United States. He also had said he didn't know who Baron Cohen was until he recently saw news coverage about the comedian pulling a similar prank on former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

The campaign of former state Sen. Kelli Ward, one of Arpaio's two GOP opponents, declined to comment on Arpaio's appearance on the show. A spokeswoman for his other opponent, Rep. Martha McSally, didn't return a phone call and email seeking comment.

Baron Cohen, whose character sported reddish orange hair and a garish floral-print shirt, also told Arpaio he has more than 43 guns.

"You have 43 guns?" Arpaio asked.

"Yes, I have been collecting them for the upcoming race war," Baron Cohen said.

Arpaio appeared surprised by the answer, but no further reaction from him was shown during the four-minute segment.

He previously said he began to suspect something was amiss when Baron Cohen started using sexually explicit expressions, though he resisted the urge to walk out.

Lawrence said in her statement that she had to explain to Arpaio what Baron Cohen meant when he used one such expression.

