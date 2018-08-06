Tulsa Man Accused Of Threatening President Trump's Life

A Tulsa man is accused of plotting to kill President Trump and his family. Police say Jeffrey Boyd drove from Tulsa to Pennsylvania after he heard voices telling him to kill the Trump family.

Boyd, 55, was arrested on four counts of making terroristic threats. Police say Boyd told a woman about his plan, and she reported him to police two days before the president's rally in Pennsylvania last week.

WNEP reports troopers searched Boyd's vehicle and found a loaded gun and extra ammunition.

He's being held on $1 million bond.