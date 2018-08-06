Dalton School seeks to toss sex abuse suit by former student

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

(Benjamin Bond-Lamberty via AP). This May 3, 2018 photo provided by Benjamin Bond-Lamberty shows technician Stephanie Pennington measuring the amount of carbon dioxide released into the air from the soil at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center...

(Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP). This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scr...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A prestigious New York City private school can't be held accountable for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student by a former headmaster more than 30 years ago because the court where the suit was filed doesn't have jurisdiction over it, the school claims in court papers.

The Dalton School is named as a defendant with former headmaster Gardner Dunnan in the suit filed in June by the former student, identified by the initials J.S. She claims Dunnan sexually assaulted her at his homes in New York City and New Jersey in 1986, when she lived with him and his wife while attending the school.

Dunnan has denied the allegations, saying in June that he was "heartbroken about these false accusations." He is expected to file a response to the lawsuit in the next few weeks.

In a motion to dismiss the suit filed on Friday, the school argued New Jersey's district court doesn't have proper jurisdiction because the school doesn't actively solicit students, teachers or funding in New Jersey.

"It is undisputed that Dalton is incorporated in New York and that its principal place of business is New York," the school wrote. "While a small number of Dalton's students and faculty happen to be New Jersey residents (and come to New York to attend school or perform their jobs), that cannot give rise to personal jurisdiction in New Jersey."

Even if the allegations were true, the school also wrote, Dunnan's alleged behavior would have fallen outside the scope of his duties at the school.

According to the suit, Dunnan "repeatedly touched J.S. without her consent, fondling her breasts, sticking his tongue in her mouth, disrobing and groping her, laying on top of her, and thrusting his genitals against her," the lawsuit alleged.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, contends Dalton "knew or should have known that Dunnan engaged in acts of inappropriate, abusive, and/or harmful behavior toward individuals over whom he had power or control."

The former student has suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since the alleged abuse, and only began to realize the depth of the harm it caused after sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men were publicized, according to the suit.

That "reasonable discovery of her injuries" occurred less than two years ago, keeping the claims within the statute of limitations, the suit claims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.