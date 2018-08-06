Boston's 1st black police commissioner sworn in

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

William Gross was sworn in Monday as Boston's first black police commissioner, pledging to create a more inclusive and diverse department and prioritize officer well-being.

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - William Gross was sworn in Monday as Boston's first black police commissioner, pledging to create a more inclusive and diverse department and prioritize officer well-being.

Calling it a historic occasion, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh administered the oath of office to Gross in front of a standing-room only crowd of about 900 people at the Morning Star Baptist Church.

As the crowd cheered, Gross took off his new badge and put it around the neck of his mother, who's been a member of the church for 35 years. At one point, someone in the crowd shouted "This is history!"

"I know that Dr. Martin Luther King is looking down today and smiling at the realization of one of his dreams: that a man is not judged by the color of his skin by the content of his character," said Randall Halstead, a retired police superintendent.

Gross takes over for William Evans, who left after nearly 40 years in the department to become the police chief at Boston College. Gross, who joined the police force in 1985, served as Evans' second-in-command and has long been a public face of the department.

Gross said his four goals will be to strengthen community policing initiatives, work toward diversifying the department, promote transparency and ensure his officers are sound in "body and mind."

"We want every child in every part of this city to feel welcome to put on the uniform," Gross said. "We have work to do, but one day everybody will feel comfortable, and until then we won't waver, we won't grow tired."

Gross said he never would have believed when joined the department more than three decades ago that he would one day become its leader, calling what he had to break through "not a glass ceiling, but a brick ceiling."

"Look how far we come and what we have become," he said.

___

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb .

