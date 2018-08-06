Stillwater Creating Memorial For Homecoming Parade Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Stillwater Creating Memorial For Homecoming Parade Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[file] [file]
STILLWATER -

The Oklahoma community that saw a deadly homecoming parade crash will soon have a place to pay their respects.

The Stillwater News Press reports that the $100,000 Stillwater Strong Memorial is scheduled to be dedicated on Oct. 26. The memorial will feature a 6-foot tall (2-meter tall) steel ribbon sitting on top of a concrete base with descriptions of the four people who died in the crash.

Special Coverage: OSU Homecoming Tragedy 

The 2015 crash occurred when a woman drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade, killing four and injuring dozens of others.

Adacia Chambers pleaded no contest and was sentenced to multiple life sentences last year.

The Stillwater Memorial Committee raised half the money for the memorial last year through a donation drive at the university's homecoming football game.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.