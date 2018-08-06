Idaho agribusiness lands gene editing licensing rights

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

A supplier of chips used in Apple iPhones says it is recovering from virus outbreak, but shipments will be delayed.

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

J.R. Simplot Company on Monday announced the agreement with DowDuPont Inc. and the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, developers of the nascent gene editing technology. Simplot is the first agricultural company to receive such a license.

"We think this is a transformative technology - it's very powerful," said Issi Rozen, chief business officer of the Broad Institute. "We're delighted that Simplot is the first one to take advantage of the licensing."

J.R. Simplot officials declined to say how much the company paid for the licensing rights acquired through a process intended to prevent the technology from being used unethically. The technology allows scientists to make precise changes to the genome of living organisms and has wide-ranging applications for improving plant food production and quality.

"The issues are about getting the right kind of food produced in the right kind of way," said Neal Gutterson, chief technology officer at Corteva Agriscience, DowDuPont's agriculture division. "It's important to be able to produce enough food for the nine to 10 billion people who will be on the planet in 30 years."

The gene editing technology is called CRISPR-Cas9, the first part an acronym for "clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats." The technology speeds up the traditional process of breeding generation after generation of plants to get a certain desirable trait, saving years in developing new varieties that are as safe as traditionally developed varieties, scientists say.

Essentially, if an organism's genome is made analogous to a large manuscript, CRISPR-Cas9 allows scientists to edit specific words in the manuscript using a "search and replace" function. One of the remaining challenges, scientists say, is getting the complete genome for particular food crops. Or, to use the analogy, to not only have the complete manuscript but to have it translated so scientists know where to make the edits.

The CRISPR-Cas9 technology is so new that in March the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates how food is produced, issued a statement clarifying its oversight of foods produced with gene editing. "Under its biotechnology regulations, USDA does not regulate or have any plans to regulate plants that could otherwise have been developed through traditional breeding techniques," the agency said.

Simplot markets products in more than 40 countries, and ithas major operations in the United States, China, Canada, Australia and Mexico. The company, which is a top producer of avocados grown in Mexico and sold in the U.S., is perhaps best known for potatoes.

The company has already used other genetic techniques to adapt genes from wild and cultivated potatoes to produce commercially sold potatoes that resist bruising and late blight, which caused the Irish Potato Famine and continues to cause problems for potato farmers. Gene editing is expected to further the company's expertise in potatoes.

"That's part of our vision for Simplot - to be the knowledge leader for potatoes," said Susan Collinge, vice president of plant sciences at Simplot, where she supervises about 95 plant scientists.

Idaho produces 13 billion pounds (6 billion kilograms) of potatoes annually - a third of the nation's potatoes - worth about $1.2 billion.

Gene editing likely wouldn't result in new varieties of potatoes for at least five years, and probably longer before the potatoes could be sold commercially, Collinge said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.