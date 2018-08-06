Moms of 11 children found at New Mexico compound arrested

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

A supplier of chips used in Apple iPhones says it is recovering from virus outbreak, but shipments will be delayed.

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - Three women believed to me the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico have been arrested, following the weekend arrests of two men, authorities said Monday.

A message that people were starving, believed sent by someone inside the compound, led to the discovery of the children. A 4-year-old boy last seen in Alabama in December traveling with one of the men who was arrested has not been found.

Taos County, New Mexico, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that the women and the two men face charges of child abuse. He identified the women as Jany Leveille, 38-year-old Hujrah Wahhaj and 35-year-old Subhannah Wahha. They were arrested in the town of Taos and booked into jail.

The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia near the Colorado border and turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Police are still are looking for 4-year-old AG Wahhaj, reported missing from Georgia's Clayton County, Hogrefe said. His birthday was Monday.

The boy's mother told police he left with his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, for a trip to a park and never returned. The child was 3 at the time.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction. Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said. It was not clear over the weekend if they had lawyers.

Clayton County police said in a missing persons bulletin that Wahhaj and his son were last seen Dec. 13 in Alabama, traveling with five other children and two adults.

The search at the compound came amid a two-month investigation in collaboration with Clayton County authorities and the FBI, according to Hogrefe.

He said FBI agents had surveilled the area a few weeks ago but did not find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to Hogrefe's office that initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."

The sheriff said there was reason to believe the message came from someone inside the compound.

What authorities found was what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years on the job.

Other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which Hogrefe said consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity.

Hogrefe said the adults and children had no shoes, wore dirty rags for clothing and "looked like Third World country refugees."

The group appeared to have been living at the compound for a few months. It was unclear how or why they ended up in New Mexico, Hogrefe said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.